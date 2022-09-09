Pentagon suspends delivery of F-35, ‘Chinese alloy in engines’ – Asia

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Sept. 08 – The Pentagon has temporarily halted delivery of F-35 fighters to military branches and international customers after Lockheed Martin discovered that a metal component used in the plane’s engine came from China.



As Politico reports, the Defense Contract Management Agency notified the Pentagon’s Joint F-35 Program Office on August 19, saying it’s an alloy used in magnets in engines. However, the decision does not affect fighters already in service. “We have confirmed that the magnets do not transmit information or compromise the safety of the aircraft and that there are no performance, quality, safety or security risks associated with this issue. The F-35s will continue as normal,” F-35 Joint Program Office spokesperson Russell Guimery explained.



He then specified that “defense contractors voluntarily exchanged information once the problem was discovered and found an alternative source of alloys to be used in future turboprops.” Lockheed Martin manufactures the aircraft, but the turboshaft is made by Honeywell, and company spokesman Adam Kress emphasized that it “remains committed to providing high-quality products that meet or exceed all contractual customer requirements.”



Meanwhile, the Defense Contract Management Agency is investigating the “causal factors” that led to the Chinese league’s incorporation into the F-35 program, and if the government determines that Lockheed Martin has violated the Buy American Act, the company will need an exemption. From National Security to resume deliveries. The F-35 is used by the US Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, along with 10 other countries. (Dealing).

