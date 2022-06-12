Capcom updates system requirements in view of upgrade (updated) – Nerd4.life

With an official post on Steam, Capcom warned that Minimum System Requirements From the PC version of Resident Evil 2 Will be updated in lightgraphic upgradewhich will be available “soon”, indicating that publication is now imminent.

Modernization: Capcom has also updated the requirements for Resident Evil 3 and 7 on Steam. The new specs below are identical for all three games.

The following original article:

As we know, the upgrade is also scheduled for Resident Evil 3 and 7 and will also be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. To be precise, these are the changes made to the requirements for Resident Evil 2 on Steam:

The operating system

Before: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

After: Windows 10 (64-bit)

DirectX

Before: Version 11

After: Version 12

video cards

Before: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7260x

After: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460



Resident Evil 2

At the moment, Capcom has not announced what changes will be made to the PC versions of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 once the upgrade is available. On the other hand, we know that in PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the three games will get Ray tracing, higher frame rate and 3D soundIt will also benefit from Dualsense’s haptic feedback and adaptive stimuli.

At the moment, Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 upgrades don’t have an official release date yet, but at this point it’s safe to assume a launch is really imminent and we wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen to mark Capcom 2022which will air at midnight between 13 and 14 June.