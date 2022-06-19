Thanks to digitization, data, information and documents, even confidential ones, can now be stored, archived and referenced in complete safety. Usually, the data is located on your computer, whether it is a desktop or a laptop.

However, hard disk corruption can occur, for example due to a power surge and all is lost. To get around this problem, the best solution is to always make a full backup of your data periodically. To do this, among other things, at least on two different supports. Here then, in that regard, all the useful information on how to proceed.

What is the best way to keep data long and safe even in case of full backup

In detail, the classic solution to periodically and completely backing up the data on your computer is to use a key. That is, an external memory medium that can, for example, be stored in it Safe.

This is the first answer to the best way to save data and keep it for a long time. However, especially when there are data, photos, videos, documents and/or information on the computer that cannot be lost at all, it is a good idea to make a periodic and complete backup without using mass memories. ie without relying on your computer’s hard drive not even or in any case only on stick as external storage medium and pocket size. So let’s see how to proceed and how to do it in detail.

The cloud is the solution for a complete and secure backup of all your sensitive data

The cloud is the truly secure and definitive answer, to having a complete and secure backup of all your sensitive data. So you can lock them with dedicated services, like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and even iCloud Drive. Specifically, these are the services that allow you to make a full backup and the ability to access data saved on the cloud from any device.

In most cases, in their basic version, the above cloud services are always free. So, total backup is always possible without spending a dollar at all. However, we always make sure to use a strong password to access the chosen cloud service.

Suggestions for reading

