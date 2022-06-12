Advertiser may not be on Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, release may be out of reach [Aggiornata] – Multiplayer.it

According to insider Tom Henderson in his latest live broadcast, He confessed Powered by Obsidian Entertainment can not be to meXbox and Bethesda Gallery. Keep in mind that Henderson says he already knows the contents of the entire conference and is a very reliable source when it comes to rumours.

In fact, he did not explicitly say that there would be no, but uttered a rather ambiguous phrase, which most people interpreted in this sense: “There are some games you expect out there that won’t, I vowed not to talk about them in the wink of an eyeWe reported it in English because the reference to Avowed in Italian is completely missing, as you can read from the translation: “There are some games you’d expect there to be, but they wouldn’t, I swore I wouldn’t talk about them winks.” Knots are clearly all in That ‘pledge,’ which seemed to many to be more than an obvious allusion to the title of Obsidian.

It’s hard to say if Avowed will ever exist with no other items on hand. In its place, obsidian may have brought Josh Sawyer’s RPG, which should be in a good phase of development. However we will check if the show starts this evening.

Update 16:27, June 12, 2022: Jason Schreyer also spoke on Avid. The reporter said he doesn’t know if he’ll bring the Xbox + Bethesda Game Showcase, but said the game has undergone some reboots and a change of managers recently, so we shouldn’t expect the game in the short term. The information was shared via Twitter, but Schreier then deleted the tweet: however, everything was saved as an image, which you can see below, from Reddit user.



Shire Tweet

Henderson also stated that Starfield will occupy 15-20% of the event and that Hideo Kojima’s Overdose will be served for the occasion.