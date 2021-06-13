June 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"A vaccine forever? So we're screwed" - Libero Quotidiano

“A vaccine forever? So we’re screwed” – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul June 13, 2021 2 min read

Maria Giovanna Magli intervened in contact with Italy tonight On Rete 4 to talk about the chaos in the second dose that erupted after the decision of the Scientific Technical Committee to stop vaccinations with AstraZeneca For those under 60. Therefore, those who belong to this category and who have previously been given the Anglo-Swedish vaccine will have to do the recall with Pfizer or Moderna according to the new indications.

Select Magli AstraZeneca “scapegoat everything” He sided with General Francesco Paolo Vigliolo: “He did what a great military logistician does, that is, he organized something very difficult and for this reason also I hope a vaccine isn’t our thing forever, because we’d be spoiled if that was the case. It would require something that is less difficult to manufacture and distribute, less toxic and has a longer shelf life. We have no idea what the effects of the vaccine will be in 10-20 years.”

Then Magley got into a little quarrel with Tommaso Labette Donald Trump: “He gave them money for vaccines, not just talking. Indeed, the United States continues a very smart path of huge economic investments in treatments and vaccines, and it is doing it without hysteria. On the other hand, we are turning the vaccine into an ideological vaccine.”

READ  New Zealand, Banned Cigarettes for Those Born After 2004: Government Project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Covid Great Britain: Johnson ready to delay reopening. ‘extreme concern’

June 12, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Delta variable frightens London: Now it could slip a full exit from lockdown

June 12, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

G7, Draghi: “An expansionary policy to promote growth” | Palazzo Chigi: “Leaders share the Prime Minister’s line”

June 12, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Tax records, we go towards extension: at the new deadline

June 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

A vicious brawl and broken cameras.

June 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The European Space Agency joins NASA on a special mission to Venus

June 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

News is announced in terms of calendar, double potential in Austin – OA Sport

June 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt