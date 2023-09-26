Cacciari to La7: “Meloni’s self-celebrations? Pathetic. If she and Salvini aren’t deliberately lying, they need a psychiatrist.”

The most severe opinion of the philosopher Massimo CasciariGuest Eight and a half (La7), on the first anniversary of the electoral victory Georgia Meloney And the Prime Minister’s self-congratulatory words spread across social media (“Today Italy is more reliable, stable and more listenable“).

“Maloni’s statements have some Contradictory – Ex-Mayor of Venice, Gives Laughter – Georgia Meloni will be more listenable and believable. Dragons Internationally? It seems too risky to say that.”

And he adds: “Is Italy better? We have arrived 2,870 crore in debt We are increasing public debt by 10 billion a year. Only the Holy Spirit knows how the Maloney government will create a decent financial institution. Of course it’s not all the government’s fault, but Italy is in a state of institutional immobility and a severe economic-financial crisis. What does Melony sing to get courage? – Continued – Singing of victory is simply ridiculous and pathetic. It is a country where private savings have been reduced by the alarming poverty of the middle class. The economic data has not improved an iota, rather it has worsened. This is the truth beyond conversation.”

Cassiari adds: “But what are you singing about? Say it like it is. But when will the time come when these politicians speak reality not their promises, their dreams, their wishes? In settlement, then, Imagine what Meloni, Salvini and company would have done With 3 thousand landings a day, if they were to the opposition – He adds – imagine what a mess they would have made. It is certainly not their fault that there is no European immigration policy, but what are they saying? Maloney government’s successes on immigration? But this is actually a complete lack of realism.”

And he concludes: “If they are deliberately lyingfalsification and mystification, They will be the ones to call a psychiatrist because they have absolutely no sense of reality”.