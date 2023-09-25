How much does it cost to live rich in America? City wise map

The boundary between what you believe is essential Be rich And this feel In fact it is quite a label. Whether or not this is a subtlety of opinion (whether non-monetary goods are more or less relevant compared to non-monetary goods), the numbers actually show a significant difference in what Visual Capitalist defines in a new analysis as the “wealth discrepancy.” But let’s start from the first aspect.

According to the latest Modern wealth analysis Charles Schwab conducted the study on a sample of 1,000 subjects between the ages of 21 and 75. Net Assets Americans declare that they must consider “Wealthy” is in America 2.2 million dollars. In the case San Francisco Talking about 4.7 million dollars, the highest level among all cities surveyed and more than twice the national average, though down from the 5.4 million estimated in the previous version of the study. Americans believe they need at least $1.7 million to even feel “financially comfortable.” A majority of Golden Gate Bridge residents say inflation has affected their finances and more than half say living in the city prevents them from reaching their potential. Financial goals due to high cost of living.

Source: Visual Capitalist, based on data from Charles Schwab

Also on stage Los Angeles And San DiegoWhere they are needed 3.5 million Dollars to feel rich, constantly New York (It has more than 345 thousand millionaires, more than any other city in the world). 3.3 million Dollars. TO Houston, ranked 12th, has a cost of living less than half that of San Francisco. Interviewees said you need a net worth to be rich 2.1 million Dollars you need when financially comfortable – so to speak – 606 thousand dollars; When you consider that the median salary in Houston is about $67k, while in San Francisco it’s about $81k, it’s even more thought-provoking. Comparing these dataItalyStarting with the statement Global Wealth 2023: Resetting the Curriculum Bcg’s, it turns out 411 thousand Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver, Boston, Washington, and Seattle are the cities where guys can feel the least “financially comfortable.” Have assets of at least one million dollars. The highest net worth Italians, i.e. those with assets over $100 million, are about 2,000 people.

However, when Charles Schwab asked interviewees “They feel rich”, the paradox of wealth we talked about at the beginning was revealed. Overall, 48% said they felt richer The average net worth is 560 thousand dollars (significantly less than the 2.2 million needed to be “rich”). One thing to consider, according to the researchers, is that when Americans think about wealth, they tend to place more emphasis on non-monetary assets than money. For example, 72% say that having a satisfying personal life is more similar to “wealth” than having a career (28% of interviewees noted). Similarly, experiences (80%) reflect wealth more than owning some assets (30%).