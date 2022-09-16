BeReal empties its inhabitants, Tiktok runs for cover and releases his clone, “Now”: the new feature that aims for authenticity

A new French social network is depopulating, be realistic. tik tok However, he doesn’t want to lose the helm of the Gen Z platform and run for cover: he’s taking off tik tok now. It is located around a new job Who invites users to take pictures daily life situations, necessarily with both internal and external camera. The moment decides the platform. The option is not active yet. In the coming weeks, the first tests will begin, also in Italy, where the functionality will be listed both in the main application and in the dedicated application: Currently. When it starts, users will receive a notification every day that they request it Take a 10-second video or take a photo to share immediately. With whom, users will decide for themselves. To protect the youngest, children under 16 will have the default setting private post, while people between the ages of 13 and 15 will only be able to receive comments from friends. the palace They will not be able to participate Section contents explore.

Minor protection

On the other hand, adults can benefit from Additional post. This is a move aimed at restoring balance after the arrival of BeReal, which was in June The most downloaded app in the USIt reached more than 30 million downloads and thus surpassed TikTok. BeReal, which defines itself in stores as “not another social network” was born precisely in opposition to the logic of other social networks, especially TikTok. If in the latter the goal is to keep the user on the application as much as possible, allowing them to build their content in a timely manner, then BeReal contacts you back on their platform once a day and lets you only create one piece of content. “At TikTok, we are always committed to looking for features that help our community create authentic connections and enrich the in-app entertainment experience. TikTok Now will be gradually rolled out across the world over the coming weeks and we can’t wait to see how the community will help us improve and enrich the experience,” the company said. and expand it.

