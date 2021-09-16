September 16, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has replaced three ministers from his cabinet

Samson Paul September 16, 2021 1 min read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replacing Three ministers from his cabinet as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle that began some time ago: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland have all been removed from their posts.

The Department of Justice will go to Dominic Raab, who has left the position of Secretary of State, and will be replaced by Liz Truss. Nadim Al-Zahawi will replace Williamson, who has so far participated in the vaccination campaign. Instead, Jenrick will be replaced by longtime politician Michael Gove. Johnson’s spokesman announced the cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday morning and said it would help “build a strong and united team to rebuild the country after the pandemic”.

At first it seemed that Rahab was also destined to leave the government, due to the much criticism he received for not returning immediately to the United Kingdom from Crete, where he was on leave, during the crisis due to Taliban control in Afghanistan. In the end Johnson decided only to replace him, and also entrusted him with the position of Deputy Prime Minister.

