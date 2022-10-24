Ukraine 007 Kyiv: “The Crimean Bridge is the symbol of Russia and will be destroyed”

“The Crimean Bridge is a Russian symbol, and as such, it will be destroyed. When Crimea returns to Ukraine, this bridge will cease to exist. Nobody really needs it.” Ukrainian intelligence chief Kirillo Budanov told Ukraine’s Pravda news agency. “I can only say that the Crimean bridge was seriously damaged. This bridge is one of the symbols of the Russian world – he added – and the cruiser ‘Moscow’ went to the bottom. These are all signs that this system is in the end. ”

Iran drones – According to the latest intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense in London, Russia “continues to use Iranian drones against targets across Ukraine” and “Ukrainian efforts to shoot down Shahid drones are increasingly successful. 136”. The bulletin cited “official sources,” including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who “says that 85% of the attacks were intercepted.” According to the assessment, “Russia is likely to use a large number of Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to penetrate the increasingly effective Ukrainian air defense” and “is likely to use them to replace the increasingly rare long-range precision weapons.”

67,940 Russian soldiers were killed– The losses in the ranks of the Russians since the day of the Moscow attack on Ukraine last February 24 will amount to 67,940. This was announced in the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, just published on Facebook, which publishes figures that cannot be independently verified. According to the report of the Ukrainian army, the Russian losses to date will be about 67,940 men, 2,590 tanks, 5,295 armored vehicles, 1,673 artillery systems, 375 multiple rocket launchers and 189 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which indicated that the data is being updated due to heavy fighting, the Russian forces also lost 270 aircraft, 245 helicopters, 4,044 vehicles, 16 naval units and 1,370 drones.

Zaporizhia Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov declared the impossibility of establishing a demilitarized zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. “Agreements on disarmament are impossible in principle: we can only protect the plant and ensure its safety,” the Russian deputy minister explained to the Russian newspaper Izvestia, stating that the idea of ​​a demilitarized zone proposed by the West is a measure. The withdrawal of the Russian army from the station does not prevent the establishment of a security zone. “The protection zone is different and the general lines are under discussion,” Ryabkov said, stressing that Moscow is “in close contact” with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi: “Work with the IAEA continues, the agency’s specialists. They are at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and this Very tangible evidence of our constructive responsibility.”