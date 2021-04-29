Borsa Italiana, commentary on today’s session (April 29, 2021)

STM and Tenaris began the day in negative territory after announcing first-quarter 2021 financial results

The main indexes of the Italian stock exchange and the main European financial markets They started the session with the least progressThis confirms the indicators that appeared in the pre-opening stage.

The time is 09.15 FTSEMib It rose 0.07% to 24,477 points, whilst it was up FTSE Italia All Share He got 0.09%. Above equality is too Medium hat from FTSE Italia (+ 0.19%) and FTSE Italia star (+ 0,21%).

I Major US stock indices They registered partial setbacks, in the wake of the Fed indices: The US central bank has not changed its monetary policy guidance. The Dow Jones index fell 0.48% to 33,820 points, while the S & P500 index fell 0.08% to 4,183 points, below a new all-time high of 4,197 points. The minus sign is also for the Nasdaq (-0.28% to 14,051 points).

The Tokyo Stock Exchange It is closed for holidays.

The Bitcoin It stands for less than $ 54,500 (less than € 45,000).

He. She Btp-Bund Spread Still above 105 points.

L ‘euro Exceeded $ 1.21.

STM The day started with a 1.8% drop to € 31.425. I informed the company Financial results for the first quarter of 2021The period ended with a rise in revenues and profit margins, and its results were better than management’s estimates. The senior management of the Italian-French group also provided financial estimates for the current quarter and for the whole of 2021: for the current year, the management expects revenues of $ 12.1 billion.

Bad performance for … Tenares (-4,17% € 8,908). The company released me Results for the first quarter of 2021: The data showed a strong contraction in revenues and an improvement in profitability. Over the next few quarters, Tenaris management expects further recovery in sales and margins.



