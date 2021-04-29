Tomorrow I change colors, and that’s what changes

More info

The Sardinia Hopes to enter the Orange Zone with Calabria, The Sicily And Basilicata. Over there Baklia Dreams of the Yellow Zone. We will know tomorrow whether Italy is on the right track to reduce epidemics Govt At the same time, gradually, regain parts of freedom. Tomorrow is the control room of the Ministry of Health, which is tasked with monitoring the epidemiological situation each week and determining which area deserves to change color, so more or less a controlled regime must be followed. Especially in yellow Italy, where the color was taken last Monday, April 26th, the areas designated for color change are very low. There are three areas where headlights focus. I believe Sardinia, The only area that passes in a short time from the white zone Red zone. Tomorrow it will take a long path of progressive health mitigation, so it should return to orange. These are the risks of going from orange to red Valle de Asta. After very important weeks, finally, the Baklia, Is present Orange Zone (But apart from the events, from the yellow 7 days ago), he hopes to go inside Yellow Zone. They will be orange there Calabria And this Sicily. Confirm all yellow areas.





In view of the summer, and in terms of the fall of epidemics, Italy is reopening a little bit. The “calculated risk” raised by Prime Minister Mario Draghi combines this reopening with the progressive potential for large-scale vaccination. This is the beginning of a new phase and a new approach to the epidemic that is particularly desirable for regional administrators. The color scheme, says Massimiliano Pedrica, president of the Conference of Regions, for example, needs to be revised. The organization said, “I think it might have been useful in the fall of last year. “I think actions in the midst of an epidemic need to be adapted to the current situation,” Frederica told Omnibus in Law 7. “For example – he explained – national control measures were effective in March 2020. Compared to the current situation, today I think no one should be proven wrong if the virus spreads and is shared by communities of activities. You can find different strategies Would be very useful “.

Current situation: Who is in orange, who is in yellow

There is only one area in the red zone: this is Sardinia. Five regions are in the Orange Zone: Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia, Sicily and Valle de Asta.

The rest of Italy is located in the Yellow Zone, so are Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venice Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Molis, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria and Venetto and Bolzano and Tonzo.

Baklia

For the first time in 2 months, ICU aggression is reduced by more than 40%. So the pressure on hospitals is easing and it is a good sign that Puglia will lead to jaundice after the most important weeks.

The ICU threshold currently occupied is 39%, 10 points lower than the 49% peak reached on Sunday, April 18th. The employment rate in the fields of covid medicine (infectious diseases and lungs) is also declining, but the decline is slow: it is currently 46%, up from 51% on Saturday, April 17th.

The case of Sardinia

Sardinia should go from red to orange zone. During the week of April 21-27, there was a 3.4% increase in the total incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the Sardinia region. In the last 14 days (April 14-27) there have been 251 positive cases per 100,000 people (250 x 100,000 is the gateway to the red zone).

