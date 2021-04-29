Biden announces over $ 4 trillion plan for families and work

Adnkronos

Prom on May 1, 2021, Lilo performed with Ambra and Frizzi

Lillo with Ambra and Stefano Fresi during the May Day concert, which this year will return to reside on stage at the Cavea of ​​the Auditorium Parco della Musica. New from the success of “Lol – Who Laughs Out”, with the irresistible character of superhero Bosaman and with the famous phrase “Lilo”, the Romanian comedian – according to Adnkronos – will be on stage with the confirmed Ambra Angiolini, the studio presenter in the latest release in closed mode , And with actor Stefano Frisi. The musical marathon, which will see many contributions from other sites (Antonello Vendetti from the symbolic location of Piazza San Giovanni, which again this year must abandon the audience due to Covid, to the New York singer-songwriter of Italian descent Lp from the USA), in 16.30 to continue until 7 PM (live on Rai3, Radio2, and RaiPlay) and then after an hour-long interval (Tg3 and Tgr will be broadcasting on Rai3) it will resume from 8 PM until midnight. In addition to Vendetti, Noel Gallagher, Alex Peretti and Flavio Poltro, Abrice La Class and Soud sound system, Balthasar, Eduardo Pinato, Pogo, Shadia Rodriguez introduced. Federica Carta, Colapesce Dimartino, Coma_Cose, Enrico Ruggeri, Ermal Meta, Extraliscio, and Fabrizio Moro with Vinicio Marchionni, Giacomo Ferrara, Fasma, Fast Animals, Slow Kids, Willie Peyote, Folcast, Francesca Michielin, Francesco, Rengon, Francesco, and Rengon , Genevra, Geo Evan, Il Tre, l’Orchestraccia, List Actor, Lp, Madame, Mara Sattei, Max Gazzè & The Magical Mystery Band, Michele Bravi, Modena City Ramblers, Motta, Nayt, Noemi, Multiracial Orchestra Arezzo With Magrita Vicario, Piero Bello, Zen Circus, Tri Alegre Ragazzi Morty, Vasco Burundi and Wrongonyou. Also on stage will be Cargo (Rome), Marti Marasco (Milan) and Nino (Turin), winners of the 1MNext competition. During the live broadcast of rai music on Saturday, the overall winner will be announced. Finally, there will also be young Y-Not, winner of the Anas Road Safety Competition “Guida e Basta”.