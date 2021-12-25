Borian, the great nightmare will come again this time. There is a date »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Borian, the great nightmare is coming again this time. There is history

Borian or Boran? Let’s see if it will arrive and when We will soon reveal whether Boryan the Puran What do you say if you prefer, though, as we have explained on several occasions, since our language is derived from Greek and then from Latin (and not from Russian), and since in ancient Greek we find the word Boreas by which to convert into eu of and i, The passage to Buria (n) or Buriana is immediate, so much so that in many Italian dialects the word Buriana continues to refer precisely to Boryan. Other idiomatic words that can be directly related to Russian should be rejected, if anything to the contrary, it is clear that the Russian word buran derives from the same common Greek and Indo-European root, but with changes derived from the use of a language other than Italian.

As for the weather,great nightmare‘Borian can be rampant In the Italian winter Even in the coming months though, the stats would prefer him instead to be the protagonist once every 5/6 years.

Let’s evaluate the situation for a better understanding What is that And if there is one data We risk having to deal with this specific weather event.

the borian cold wind that blows over the endless swamps of Siberia during the winter and the Kazakh plains towards the Ural Mountains or the Sarmatian plains in European Russia. Sometimes gusts of wind From the wind can reach 100 km/h accompanied by snow storms that lead to a sharp decrease in visibility Significantly increases sensitivity to cold. The main feature is that it is an icy air stream because it comes from an area where there is a “cold film”, i.e. An extremely cold, heavy layer of air near the ground And no more than 1000/2000 meters. This particular event generally remains confined to Russia or to most of Eastern Europe, however, In some cases it can also appear in Italy. For example, we remember those of 1996, 2006, 2012 and finally February / March 2018.

But what causes these frost waves?? You must find the reason above North Pole Where between January and February, every 5/6 years there is a surprise stratified. By this term, in meteorology, we refer to the term anomalous and intense heating From stratosphere terrestrial, over the arctic region, in order 30°C in a few days. This heating, once activated, gradually tends to expand towards the upper troposphere, literally splitting polar vortex.

This has already happened in the past and for this reason we are well aware that the edges of the vortex itself can descend in latitude, causing strong frost waves that reach the Mediterranean basin. Despite the statistics that this phenomenon will not be repeated this year (the last was actually only 4 years ago), some indicators are leaning towards a possible collapse of the vortex in the new year.

We will monitor the situation over the next few months as extreme weather events such as frost and snowfall cannot be ruled out. Between January and February 2022.

The notorious Borian of 2012