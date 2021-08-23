BLUE MOON SHOW arrives tonight with giant planets. We tell you when and where you like it » ILMETEO.it

Weather: A blue moon show will arrive tonight with giant planets. We tell you when and where you like it

The blue moon is coming, on Sunday 22nd August it will be visible almost all over ItalySunday 22 August Come “blue moon‘, with the giant planets, and it will also be perfectly visible in Italy. In fact, the full moon will occur at Raw 14.02.2018, but it is clear to her Maximum visibility will happen it will beOnce the sun goes down, that definitely helps temperate weather conditions (A hurricane is expected in almost all of Italy, with the exception of some Alpine regions.)

It’s not a rare event, since then It happens every 2-5 years That several full moons occur within a few months.

Newspaper Republic, in its online version, Explain why it is called that: Anyone who thinks of seeing a satellite completely blue will be disappointed, because in these terms Does not mean color change, but only Definition of the third summer full moon.

Therefore, unlikeRed Moon‘, who is actually redder than usual, this wonderful Sunday evening will simply be Third full moon in 2021 The next day will be August 31, 2023.

The moon on August 22, adds Paolo Volpini of the Union of Italian Astronomers (Uai), allows even the least experienced to be able to more easily identify the giant planets in the sky, Jupiter and Saturn, which in the central hours of the night will culminate in the south: after A few days of opposing them, they look bigger and brighter than usual.”. To facilitate observation, even without disturbing the moon, the UAI organizes the “Notti dei Giganti” initiative, with observation evenings across Italy scheduled for August 27, 28 and 29.