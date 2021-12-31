Cristoforetti diva space – recording events

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will be the first European woman to command the International Space Station (ISS). And the third in the world after Americans: It will happen during the 68th expedition that you will see in the orbit of 2022. This was announced by the European Space Agency (ESA) last May ….

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will be the first European woman to command the International Space Station (ISS). It’s the third in the world after Americans: it will happen during Expedition 68 that you’ll see in orbit in 2022. The European Space Agency (ESA) announced this last May. AstroSamantha said she was “honored” with the appointment. “Returning to the International Space Station to represent Europe is an honor in itself and I look forward to using the experience I have gained in space and on Earth to lead a highly qualified team in orbit.” As a member of the ‘Crew-4’ crew along with NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines, Samantha will be launched to the space station from Florida, America, in the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the year that opens tomorrow. This will be Samantha’s second space mission.

First date 2014 Also in this case Crostoforetti was the first Italian woman to launch herself into space. The mission, which took about 6-7 months, was called ISS Expedition 4243 Futura and included reaching the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz craft. On the new milestone as mission chief, Josef Schbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, explained: “The appointment of Samantha as Commander of the International Space Station is inspiring an entire generation vying to join the European Space Agency’s team of astronauts. An opportunity to once again encourage women to advance.” But the first is and will remain her.