The wallpapers can already be downloaded

With Google I/O and the launch of the long-awaited mid-range Pixel 8a, which we reviewed, May has been a news-filled month for the Mountain View giant. To showcase the family’s next flagship Pixel 9 And the bulletin Pixel Pro FoldHowever, we still have to wait, but it certainly cannot be said that it is shrouded in mystery, on the contrary: during the week, real images of working models of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL appeared on the Internet. .

And now Robot body It shared what should be the official stock wallpapers for the new generation of Pixels, which was obtained via an internal source at Big G. Not only that Backgrounds are ready for download Both in the “light” version for the light theme, and in the “dark” version for the dark theme, but logically They must also disclose the colors chosen by Google For the different models, complete with relevant names, as the backgrounds traditionally remind of the body colour. If in the Pixel 8 Google opted for metallic-themed wallpapers, in this case it’s instead Floral inspirationwith abstract images reminiscent of different petals and flowers: it is no coincidence that the packaging is called “Swirling Petals”.

It should be noted that at the moment there is nothing official yet. So, yes, it's plausible that the Pixel 9 colors will be those we see in the wallpapers, but it's also possible that some options won't be available at launch (or at all), and that the associated names will also be available. Be changed. On the other hand, wallpapers and their names help us by working with imagination to get an idea of ​​the different colors, but seeing them on the final devices is a completely different matter. Having provided these necessary clarifications, let's examine in detail what and how many colors should be in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and finally the Pixel Pro Fold: below you will find a preview that gives an overview of all the different wallpapers.

Pixel 9, wallpapers and colors

Smell

Obsidian

Peony

Porcelain (also referred to as “gold”)

PIXEL 9 PRO and PIXEL PRO XL, wallpapers and colors

hazelnut

Obsidian

Porcelain

rose

PIXEL PRO FOLD, wallpapers and colors