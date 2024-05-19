Unabomber, reconstructed from analysis of his DNA findings

New forensic techniques have made it possible to obtain the Unabomber’s DNA from some of the finds. The Nem Group’s local press notes that the DNA was derived from analysis of old finds and extracted in light of new investigative techniques, recalling that investigators in the past found a partial fingerprint on an adhesive tape.

Advanced analysis

According to the newspapers, the attacks carried out in the provinces of Portinone, Udine, Treviso and Venice from 1994 to 1996 and from 2000 to 2006 were subjected to a thorough and in-depth analysis, including star strings, an egg, a threaded pipe, insulating tapes seized intact from tomato and mayonnaise packages, Fingerprint findings, a knee, a mackerel, a device inserted under the saddle of a bicycle, a bottle of Coca-Cola.

The trial resumed

The investigation into the Unabomber was recently reopened after a journalist and two of the victims requested and received a review of some of the findings, which yielded interesting clues, so the detailed file was reopened. It contains the names of 32 people (one of whom is deceased), many of whom agreed to have their DNA taken.

The newspapers also recall that experts Giampitro Lago and Elena Billi, who had particular expertise in the extraction of mitochondrial DNA and were already counsel in the Yara Campirasio case, requested an extension two months ago.

Lawyer: “DNA has already been extracted, we were not informed”

“The Unabomber’s DNA has already been extracted over and over again, so I don’t know what additional investigation was done, what new investigations.” It is supported by trusted lawyer Maurizio Panis Elvo SornittaThe engineer from Corva di Azzano Decimo (Pordenone) who investigated the Unabomber affair for years and was finally destroyed, was interviewed by ANSA regarding the news of the Unabomber’s DNA identification.

Paniz makes both premises: “It’s inconceivable that the news that made the pages of today’s newspapers could get out and the defense knew nothing about it. It makes me laugh when newspapers write ‘investigators’ top secret,’ so I wonder how. This news got out.” Second, the lawyer, who “was always very happy with any investigation, with any in-depth analysis,” recalls, “expresses significant doubts about the preservation of the findings, because there may have been many manipulations in recent years, so I do not believe that the preservation is guaranteed “consolidating the findings.