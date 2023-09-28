Big Brother, crazy struggle in the hut: Vittorio again against everyone

On Big Brother we fight over pasta. Even if we are on Celebrity Island, where food is of vital importance. Vittorio Minuzzi was once again in the eye of the storm, alone against everyone.

A few hours after Big Brother aired on Canale 5, the house was split in half. There are two large groups: one that lives in the actual bunker and the other that lives in the hut. But even within the latter, there is no shortage of internal divisions. Once again, Vittorio Minozzi finds himself facing off against his fellow adventurers. Let’s find out why the 23-year-old model has been discussing in the last few hours with some of the heroes of the reality show.

The dynamic is partly reminiscent of an earlier diatribe that saw the engineer from Romania pitted against his flatmates. In fact, a few days ago, Minozzi He prepared a plate of pasta. Anita Olivieri He pointed out that this part is the last and has been reserved Alex Chavasz, Varese and Claudio Roma. But during dinner, Maximilian He claimed that his portion of pasta was too large. The twenty-five-year-old Romanian, at that point, suggested to the actor to partner with him Alexspecifying: “Just don’t give it to Vittorio“.”No, don’t give it to him on principle.” Repeat Varys In a low voice.

An unpleasant exchange that shows how Vittorio has not been able to fully integrate with the rest of the group. The strange detail is that in the middle of the final brawl, there is once again a plate of pasta!

Pasta Gate in Big Brother: A tough face-to-face confrontation between Vittorio and…

It all started with a banal attack of hunger. After Vittorio had dinner and crepes with the other “huts”, he put some water to boil to prepare some simple pasta. Once again it was Anita Olivieri The first to protest. “You do it through the throat – initiate – I had lunch and dinner. We brought the same dishes for everyone. As it happens, it’s always you who does this in the hut“.

And still:I too would like to do what I want, but there are ten of us here… We all adapt!“. The 23-year-old’s reaction was not long in coming. Minozzi denied that he had started cooking only for himself, pointing out that four other people wanted pasta. Moreover, he justified his hunger with the small portions he had eaten in the last two days. “But do you think I’m eating regular pasta for the sake of gluttony? Are we kidding? But due to gluttony, I eat 12 more crepes. I’m so hungry I’m going to eat the walls!“

Then the fight moved outside hovelThis is in the presence of the rest of the competitors. Olivieri intervened to support Olivieri’s point Rosie Chen. The two women insisted on pointing out to Vittorio the need to adapt to the food in the hut without wasting it. Moreover, the needs of the individual cannot override the interest of the group. Vittorio and Anita I am now in conflict. This evening when a new episode of Older brother, Alfonso Signorini Will you give them the opportunity to discuss?