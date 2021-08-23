Horoscope today August 23: Scorpio, new encounters and feelings

Blackbeard horoscope today August 23, 2021.
Aries. 21/3 – 20/4
There’s no point in thinking about issues that don’t directly concern you, especially if you’re ignoring what matters most.
Toro. 21/4 – 20/5
The moon makes the usual routine smooth and the results are not lacking. Under the pressure of new lenses, everyday life seems exciting.
twins. 21/5 – 21/6
In the family, disagreements are the order of the day, but affection runs deep, so never sleep with a pout. Make peace.
cancer. 22/6 – 22/7
Fruitful business and rewarding encounters help you weather family storms. Good news at work and new contracts on the horizon.
Lyon. 23/7 – 23/8
Modernity today is astral silence. A “fertile void” from which positive and profound transformations can arise for those who listen to it.
Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9
If nothing happened today, look at the circumstances from the outside. Overreaction leads to hidden and unexplained feelings of guilt.
Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10
Behind a facade of reassuring ease, there are fears that it contaminates a story just beginning and requires honesty.
the Scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11
Encounters, emotions, and experiences drive routines. Creativity and imagination lead to lucky initiatives that are carried out with enthusiasm.
Sagittario. 23/11 – 21/12
The moon limits your momentum which should always be dynamic, but there are times when it is good to take stock of the situation.
Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20
The Moon in Pisces presents a Monday that is full of constructive purposes. Reliability, understanding and consistency are qualities you can count on.
Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2
Emotional or family spaces can narrow and there is a urge to breathe. Avoid locking yourself in a corner, the movement changes.
Fish. 20/2 – 20/3
There are many reasons to be in a great mood, waiting for the news you are expecting. A valuable aid: from self-esteem to self-control.
© All Rights Reserved
More Stories
“There is a limit to everything” – Libero Quotidiano
Beware the bags that will be out of fashion next winter because they will not make us regret the summer
Millie Carlucci forgets Todaro and confirms: I called Jacobs