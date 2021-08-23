Horoscope today August 23: Scorpio, new encounters and feelings

Blackbeard horoscope today August 23, 2021.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

There’s no point in thinking about issues that don’t directly concern you, especially if you’re ignoring what matters most.

Toro. 21/4 – 20/5

The moon makes the usual routine smooth and the results are not lacking. Under the pressure of new lenses, everyday life seems exciting.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

In the family, disagreements are the order of the day, but affection runs deep, so never sleep with a pout. Make peace.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Fruitful business and rewarding encounters help you weather family storms. Good news at work and new contracts on the horizon.

Lyon. 23/7 – 23/8

Modernity today is astral silence. A “fertile void” from which positive and profound transformations can arise for those who listen to it.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

If nothing happened today, look at the circumstances from the outside. Overreaction leads to hidden and unexplained feelings of guilt.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Behind a facade of reassuring ease, there are fears that it contaminates a story just beginning and requires honesty.

the Scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Encounters, emotions, and experiences drive routines. Creativity and imagination lead to lucky initiatives that are carried out with enthusiasm.

Sagittario. 23/11 – 21/12

The moon limits your momentum which should always be dynamic, but there are times when it is good to take stock of the situation.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

The Moon in Pisces presents a Monday that is full of constructive purposes. Reliability, understanding and consistency are qualities you can count on.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

Emotional or family spaces can narrow and there is a urge to breathe. Avoid locking yourself in a corner, the movement changes.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

There are many reasons to be in a great mood, waiting for the news you are expecting. A valuable aid: from self-esteem to self-control.

