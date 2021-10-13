Talkers: No Green Boss strike from Trieste to Gioia Toro

“The only opening they have towards us is the removal of the Green Pass Friday Vol It has been confirmed, there will be surprises today, because Trieste port alone will not stop. Is that Genoa too? I will not stop at Genoa, almost all ports will be closed. We will confirm tonight. “It simply came to our notice then. Stefano Puzzle, Announced the block on Friday in view of the implementation of the Green Pass duty for scheduled work.

Yesterday the Home Ministry asked the port companies to deviate from the national law and get free tampons to avoid harassing the port companies. The move by the Port Workers’ Committee was not enough. According to some data at Trieste Airport, the percentage of unvaccinated workers is close to 40%.

Reactions are possible in the next few hours in Gioia Toro

Even in Geo Toro the situation is not clear. According to union representitives, the new retirement plan is targeted at lower paid employees, leaving higher paid employees to enjoy the same benefits as before. “The problem – he explains Salvador Laroca, Filt CGIL’s Regional Secretary – will be particularly concerned about the 1,350-year-old MCD staff, who may have a significant percentage of workers without certification, while outsourcing operators should have no problem because these are just a few dozen employees. We asked Mct for an appointment but the company responded that it was complying with the terms of the order, starting with 15 checks.

In the ports of Naples and Salerno, no problems were expected with regard to the implementation of the Green Pass. According to union sources, the number of non-wax workers is low and will not compromise on the regular operation of the two airports. In recent days, Filt-Sigil Compania has reported no opposition to the introduction of green certification in the workplace.

Guarantor: “I will assess the situation on Friday”

“On Friday I will look into the situation and if the port of Trieste is managed by someone other than the authority, I will make a decision,” the president told the East Adriatic Ports Authority. Gino de Acostino On the sidelines of the Mersindreno forum, the Marines’ protests against the Green Pass, which threatened his resignation. “It’s impossible – he adds -” the indefinite siege of a strategic infrastructure like the port “and the withdrawal of Green Pass duty is not up to me”.

Penalty line in Palermo

No free wipes and no vaccine awareness. This is the “tough line” Giuseppe Totoro, Chairman of Portidalia & Asp (Department Operations and Services), the companies that manage the services of the Port of Palermo. Escape from the fear of tensions in other cities. There is no official data, but most operators in Palermo will be vaccinated. “Currently we have no problem – Todaro says – in recent months we have been conducting a large awareness campaign for the vaccine with very high adhesions in line with the national average. And in the days to come we expect each group to have two responsibilities to verify that they have green pass.” Thanks to the number of employees and the possibility of including any overtime, he explains, “Those who have the penalty line prevail and those who do not have a green pass will stay at home legally”, while reiterating the free status of tampons, he reiterates: “We are anti-government. Vaccinate everyone to save us all. “