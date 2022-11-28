Benzema recovers, he can return to the World Cup

“ Karim Benzema may be available again to France coach Didier Deschamps While they are in Spain, making sure the new Ballon d’Or winner is ready to resume training on the orders of Carlo Ancelotti with Real Madrid, newspapers across the Alps are convinced his return to the field could take place very soon as he resumes his run of tournaments, For at least one match in the knockout stage One of the biggest football competitions taking place in Qatar, a goal that has already been achieved mathematically – with one match remaining – by the Trans-Alpine National Team.

Benzema with France in the World Cup: What the list says

According to the regulation, Deschamps will not have any restrictions on the use of Karim Benzema. Despite the injury he suffered shortly before leaving for the Middle East, in fact, the former Juventus midfielder and coach, the current coach of the Transalpine national team, did not remove the Algerian-born striker from the team’s list, and is therefore part of the team’s list. List available for the World Cup. And FIFA itself had, in recent days, made it clear that the Real Madrid striker, if France repeats the success it achieved four years ago in Russia in Qatar, He would be considered a world champion for all intents and purposeseven if he did not enter the field even for a few moments.