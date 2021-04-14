Matt Bernie Madoff – Ticinonline

NEW YORK – Matt Bernie Madoff, the American banker who was found guilty of masterminding one of the biggest financial frauds ever.

The Associated Press reported that the 82-year-old man died of natural causes. He had been suffering from a serious kidney disease for some time, and his lawyers’ release request last year was rejected due to the risks posed by the possibility of contracting the Coronavirus. Madoff was imprisoned in a federal prison and died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison after being found guilty of swindling thousands of people, in the United States and around the world, by creating a Ponzi scheme (or series of letters). The economic losses due to fraud are over $ 17.5 billion (just over 16 billion Swiss francs). More than $ 13 billion has been recovered from a court-appointed trustee.

Madoff was able, for decades, to build an image of himself as a false mentor in finance. He was entrusted with investment funds, stars of the world of cinema and sports and also ordinary people.