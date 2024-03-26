Italy, the race to Euro 2024: Spalletti’s 23 lineup, who goes up and who goes down | Primapagina

to'Italy He is preparing to defend his European Champion title. There is less and less left until June and early Euro 2024The tour to the United States has also been archived and there is great curiosity to know the coach's final options Luciano Spalletti.

Three years after Wembley's success against host England, Azzurri They will travel to Germany and Spalletti will be able to count on them 23 players To try to win his first title at the helm of the national team.

Contact person rules: what happens in the event of casualties – 23 players were called up, not 26, that is, three fewer solutions compared to Euro 2020. In fact, UEFA decided to return to the basic rules, abandoning the exemption granted in 2021 due to the difficult Covid situation that tormented Europe and the world.

In addition to the 23 players called up, there will be a reserve list for any injuries that may occur after the call-up. What do UEFA regulations say about this? He may only be substituted if the team doctor and the UEFA Medical Committee doctor confirm that the injury or illness is serious enough to prevent them from participating in the final tournament.

UEFA Article 48 highlights how players can be substituted: “Players and goalkeepers may be substituted before their team's first match in the final phase, and goalkeepers may also be substituted before the next match during the final phase.”

When the list arrives – Italy will announce its squad By June 7thwhich is the date on which the deadline for each national team to submit their roster for Euro 2024 ends. The Azzurri’s journey to the European Championship will begin on June 15, againstAlbania. First, there are other stages: at the end of May, the last match, on June 4, the friendly match in Bologna vs Türkiye On June 9, the day after leaving for Germany, the test was at Empoli vs Bosnia.

Spalletti lyrics – The list of 23 players called up has not yet been prepared, but the two friendlies won against Venezuela and Ecuador in the USA have already guided Spalletti's selections. The Azzurri coach himself confirmed in the press conference after Ecuador: “We will return with The awareness that many of these players will be part of the final team. We left someone at home who could be in, someone who played for the under-21 team.” The last part can be referenced to Giovanni Fabianbut above all to Riccardo CalafioreFlexible and revealing defender with Bologna.

Among the players with certain places, excellent surprises and eliminations, we analyze the situation of the possible Italian squads in light of the tour to the United States..