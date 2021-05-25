Belarus, Biden: An international investigation is needed – Ultima Aura

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, May 24 – US President Joe Biden, who welcomes the European Union’s request to impose targeted economic sanctions, said, “The United States strongly condemns the hijacking of the Ryanair plane in Belarus to allow the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevic.”



Biden added, “I asked my team to study the appropriate options for officials,” calling for “an international investigation into the incident.”



“We do not tolerate the game of Russian roulette that is being played with civilian lives,” said President of the European Council, Charles Michel, presenting the sanctions against Belarus for the “scandalous event that took place”. He added that the response of the European Union “depends on the violation.”



“The European Union condemns Russia’s illegal, provocative and destabilizing activities against the European Union and its member states”, reaffirms “solidarity with the Czech Republic, and supports its response”, and requests the High Representative for Foreign Policy to present by the end of June the summit of the relationship with options in relations Between the European Union and Russia. This is what we read in the results of the European Union summit issued after the discussion on relations with Moscow. (handle).

