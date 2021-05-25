PC and tablet bonus, how to order 500 euros with an Isee limit – GUIDE

The relevant opponent will be applied to the endowment High speed internet And, at the same time, also from Computer Or prof Waved. The reward will be Usable for one year, or in any case until stocks last.

Bonus “PC and Tablet”: Will it be necessary to change the player?

If you live in areas where more than one operator provides fast connections, you can request to switch to ultra-broadband from your already active operator and another. You can use the bonus and then switch to another operator using any remaining part of the bonus, as long as the connection speed is at least equal to the speed of the previous contract and without the withdrawal from the last contract involving costs. The operators must also ensure that contracts expire at the end of the offer term.

“Computers and Tablets” bonus: Can it be requested to purchase devices only?

The voucher cannot be requested exclusively for a tablet or PC, which can only be redeemed after signing a high-speed connection contract of at least 30 Mbps. Therefore, devices must be ordered directly from the provider with which you share the Internet connection. By signing the connection contract, in fact, it is possible to use part of the bonus in exchange for “purchasing” electronic devices such as tablets and computers that are selected and supplied by the same operator with whom the Internet contract has been activated.

Bonus “PC and Tablet”: How to order them

The bonus in question will not be awarded directly to the user (as it happens with other types of bonuses), but will be requested from the phone operator when signing the internet contract. Operators interested in participating in the initiative must register on a special platform managed by Infratel Italia (www.infratelitalia.it).

Bonus “Computer and Tablet”: Submit the application

The deadline set by the government to take advantage of the bonus is October 2021: The application must be submitted within this month