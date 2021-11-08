November 8, 2021

Beelzebub and Birba are back

November 8, 2021

Female GP of São Paulo (Group 3, €40,040, 2,060m): 1. Birba Cave (E. Bailey) 15.0, 2. Bahamian 15.2, 3. Brooklyn Luxe 15.3, 4. Bonneville Jefont 15.4. Total 2.95 2.11 2.11 7.25 (13.22) Triple 466.29.

Male GP San Paolo (Group 3, €40,040, 2060m): 1. Beelzebub Jet (V. Luongo) 13.5, 2. Biagio Trebì 14.1, 3. Billy Idol Jet 14.2, 4. Balboa Lux 15.2. Total 6.56 2.24 2.10 1.90 (13.14) Triple 186.42.

yesterday – TQQ in Bologna: Tris 4-3-2, 155.23 euros per 156 winners; Quarté 4-3-2-5, €627.05 for 12 winners; Quinté 4-3-2-5-6, 1260.27 euros for one winner.

Today – First day of racing in Livorno, after nearly six years of hiatus: 40 starters, 8 in each race (as Mipaaf indicated?). 4.40pm TQQ at Pontecagnano (t, 6th race, 1,600m) Favorites: 7-5-15-12-1. Surprises: 6-10-13. The conference starts at 2.10pm. He also ran to Naples (g, 14), Livorno (g, 14.15), Bologna (t, 14.30). TV: UnireSat live.

France – On the trot today Vitruvius “kissed” on the coals of Vincennes, from Cornelier’s point of view: he will have Mathieu Abrivard in the saddle and in the group he will have to deal with such excellent specialists as Clegg de Champs, Mindorvalo WF and Etonnant. In the horse race away in French for Stefano Moura, who will be in Lyon on a roster with the Polish Knight Tornado.

Gallup yesterday at again le Passage: air conditioning (11,000 euros, 2,500 sq m) 3. Gribariane. Gallup yesterday at Le Croise Laroche: disability (15,000 euros, 1100 million) 7. Chant d’Atomne. Yesterday’s hurdles at Auteuil: handicap (55,000 euros, m. 4300 hedges) 2. Normi. Yesterday I rode in Argentina: Course D (20000€, 2875€) 11. Zefiro Gual 19.5, Zeus Stecca rp. Today I jogged in Vincennes: Course B (67,000€, 2100m) Poggio’s Waltz, Victor Ferm; Prix ​​Reynolds (Group 2, €100,000, 2,175m, assembled) Vitruvius. Today I jogged in Caen: Course G (12,000 euros, m. 2450) Egy de Loisier; Course G (12,000 euros, 2,450 m) Hasard de Vivoin. Enemy of the day in Lyon: disability (12,000 euros, 1,350 million) light up my dream.

