Beatrice Valli publishes a posed photo while breastfeeding her daughter Matilda Luce: a rain of criticism and her response

Also this time Beatrice Valle She has not escaped controversy and in the midst of the most intense comments, there is always her way of showing herself as a mother.

Indeed, the times when tronista Marco Fantini Chose it in men and women among all suitors. Beatrice He already had a son Alexanderhe was from a previous relationship, but that didn’t stop their love.

Today the two form a wonderful family. Beatrice I gave birth whitethen I visit And just a few months ago, Matilda Light.

She said that only with this last pregnancy Beatricewho felt more vulnerable and truly understood that she was a mother.

An issue that has always seemed thorny to be dealt with on social media is breastfeeding. There are those who prefer exclusive breastfeeding, those who opt for formula milk for convenience or for natural impossibility. There are those who prefer showing themselves in public while breastfeeding and those who prefer more privacy for such an intimate gesture.

and the the valleys who posted pictures of her breastfeeding her baby. However, it is possible to notice a lot of criticism under the photos, but not for the breastfeeding gesture, but for the fact that she had perfect posture and perfect makeup and hair.

Accusations of pure showmanship, as well as feeling like a mother superior to others, were many and Beatrice One answered for all:

I’m sorry you see it that way! I see love, joy, happiness and a beautiful message to pass on. Why not share these magical moments? Nobody forces you to follow me!



But these critical comments certainly did not stop, h Beatrice So she voluntarily chose not to answer, instead posting one of the few positive comments she received: