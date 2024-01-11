Basic income for all and without ISEE: the social turning point that surprises Italians

It is expected that there will be a future very different from the present we are experiencing. Basic income will come to everyone and without ISEE but not only.

Utopia or reality? If we close our eyes and imagine how we would like the world to be, we will see what Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the startup that created ChatGPT, describes. Historical transformations to live better: It feels like a dream, not the future.

What are the hopes for a better future? After the events of recent years, there are still those who believe that everything can turn out for the better and that there will be positive turning points in the lives of each of us. Current facts say everything and nothing. Of course, we live in a world where technological innovation is changing people's lives and where the focus is on transforming energy to save the planet. But on the other hand there are the usual problems. Hunger, economic and mental poverty, human evil, dishonesty, and we can go on and on.

We all have an idea of ​​what the future will be like. Today we know better that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, was first fired, transferred to Microsoft and then rehired after threats to quit from OpenAI employees.

What's the future according to Sam Altman: Starting with basic income

Sam Altman started in 2020 An experiment focused on universal basic income. He distributed enough money to live well among a group of people to understand whether life without work would be equally satisfying. In fact, A.I It will inevitably replace many professions Many workers will find themselves unemployed. How and what will citizens do for a living? According to Altman, a guaranteed income will eliminate poverty, but the experiment is still ongoing and we must wait for the results.

Then Sam Altman predicts a new business model for making money online. ChatGPT will have a powerful impact on the network, content creators, and publishers. Your web search will be faster and the answers will be more complete.

Advertising and the number of visitors to a web page have become important to online publishers. Changing the type of economy would help To revolutionize with less access to search engines And websites. According to Altman, people will be happy not to have any business interruption. And with chatGPT you have nothing.

Of course, we add, we do not even have content taught by the human soul and yet something additional that only the human mind can provide. Finally, Altman talks about clean energy thanks to Helion Energy and its first commercial fusion reactor.