May 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Enroll in the Basic Astronomy Course Online: How to Participate

Enroll in the Basic Astronomy Course Online: How to Participate

Karen Hines May 12, 2024 1 min read

Registrations are open for our basic astronomy course, which will be held online. Here are all the information, costs and discount code

At the request of the public, registration has been opened Corso for “Practical Astronomy: Let’s learn to observe the sky“With Daniele Gasparri! The universe is an extraordinary place that everyone can admire and explore. In the Astronomy course In practice, we will cover the basics of observing the sky with the naked eye, binoculars and the first telescope.

Aurora Borealis Astronomy Course
Pole lights. Credit: Pasquale d’Anna

When will the astronomy course be held?

We will discover wonders within everyone’s reach! The course will be held online from 14 May (6 1-hour lessons): It will take place online on Google Meet with the possibility to interact with the teacher live (or later in your reserved area). Lessons will be recorded and can be reviewed later.

Where to purchase the course

To the following connectionHere’s how to purchase the course with the calendar and lesson schedule (Using the code ASTRONOMIA5 you will get an additional discount 5%):

But it doesn’t end there! On the platform Passion for astronomy PLUSYou will find many other courses, including (Always use the discount code ASTRONOMIA5):

We are waiting for you in the classroom, clear skies!

See also  The 24-year-old aerospace engineer who grew up in the 93rd district was recruited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Omega 3: from what sources can it be recovered?

May 12, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

This is the sound of the northern lights – listen to it here

May 12, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

What should you eat to get firmer, more elastic and youthful skin?

May 11, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Enroll in the Basic Astronomy Course Online: How to Participate

May 12, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

How often do you change your pillowcases? Here’s what you’re getting into if you don’t follow this basic rule

May 12, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Albini rally, march through the streets of Vicenza begins – News

May 12, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Benedetta Rossi went home while Marco was sleeping: she had to finally confess everything

May 12, 2024 Karen Hines