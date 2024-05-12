Enroll in the Basic Astronomy Course Online: How to Participate

Registrations are open for our basic astronomy course, which will be held online. Here are all the information, costs and discount code

At the request of the public, registration has been opened Corso for “Practical Astronomy: Let’s learn to observe the sky“With Daniele Gasparri! The universe is an extraordinary place that everyone can admire and explore. In the Astronomy course In practice, we will cover the basics of observing the sky with the naked eye, binoculars and the first telescope.

Pole lights. Credit: Pasquale d’Anna

When will the astronomy course be held?

We will discover wonders within everyone’s reach! The course will be held online from 14 May (6 1-hour lessons): It will take place online on Google Meet with the possibility to interact with the teacher live (or later in your reserved area). Lessons will be recorded and can be reviewed later.

Where to purchase the course

To the following connectionHere’s how to purchase the course with the calendar and lesson schedule (Using the code ASTRONOMIA5 you will get an additional discount 5%):

But it doesn’t end there! On the platform Passion for astronomy PLUSYou will find many other courses, including (Always use the discount code ASTRONOMIA5):

We are waiting for you in the classroom, clear skies!