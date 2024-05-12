May 12, 2024

Albini rally, march through the streets of Vicenza begins – News

May 12, 2024

The march of the 95th National Alpine Meeting, underway in Vicenza, started on time at 9.00 am. In a city invaded by the Italians, people from Zara, Fiume and Pula moved in first, followed by foreign units.

The procession will cover a distance of two kilometers and reach Viale Roma next to Campo Marzo, where the officers’ stage is set up, passing through Viale Verona, Viale San Lazaro, Corso SS Felice e Fortunato, Viale Milano and the railway. Station. Also expected in Vicenza are Ministers Guido Croceto, head of the Defense Department, and Matteo Salvini.

The entire west side of Vicenza has been closed to traffic since last night. After the foreign divisions of the Black Feathers, the Italian divisions will start from Sicily and Sardinia and will be the last group in the “Monte Articara” of Vicenza, the organizer of the event. The program should end by 8 pm.


   

