PS5 remake or remaster in development, there’s also multiplayer, report – Nerd4.life

According to an MP1ST report backed by VGC, Sony Interactive Entertainment is said to be working on a Remastered or Remastered Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, the first installment in the Horizon series of Guerrilla games. The game will be selected for PS5. Also, there will be something else Game – Multiplayer To be precise – under development.

there MP1ST Source It doesn’t specify if Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5 will be completely recreated, whether it will be a true remake, or whether it will be some kind of high-level remake. However, it has been determined that the game will use an improved lighting system, higher quality materials, better animations and new polygon models that could match the quality of Horizon Forbidden West, or the sequel published on PS4 and PS5.

It is also said that there will be a huge focus on offering different accessibility options, similar to what was done with Forbidden West. There will also be several Graphics modes, as usual in PS5 games that allow you to prioritize resolution or performance. As for the gameplay, the new/re-released version of Horizon Zero Dawn should suggest the small improvements that have been made with the sequel. It has not been determined whether there will be elements such as alascudo that will allow you to slide: it seems unlikely, however, because it is a narrative element only presented in the following and above all a potential problem in terms of design.



Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn

Then we talk about a Multiplayer game It takes place in the world of Horizon games. It will be expected for both PS5 and PC. The game should allow you to customize your character based on the different tribes that have appeared in the game. However, it is unknown if it will be a co-op game or a PvP game.

Finally, remember that PS VR2 is in development: Horizon Call of the Mountain. Plus, fans believe a DLC or expansion for Forbidden West is on the way as the Sylas actor is recording new dialogue.