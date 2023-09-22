Barbara D’Urso, received a tip from Mediaset: “You will be moving to another network.”

Francesca Cipriani Breaks the silence on Barbara Durso. The showgirl is often a guest on the “old” Pomeregio 5, and she has not hidden the fact that D’Urso is going through a sensitive period. When asked if she had heard from her during this period, Cipriani admitted: “No, because I think this is a special moment for her, and therefore we will talk to her later.” Reached weekly TRUEHe also stated that the former Mediaset face will not be away from television for long.

on the contrary. “However, I think this is just a pause for her. In fact, I’m sure of it. The curtain will not fall on her.” Different hypotheses: “Maybe It will go to another network ‘briefly’. There can be a moment of pause, and that also applies to TV greats who run the schedules like you.” And finally, as a former competitor of Big Brother VIPCipriani was asked about the reality show’s new line. The line that no longer includes the trash.

“What we see is that role model for young people, Who are big fans of reality TV, and it’s important that it’s true.” The showgirl says she is convinced that the tenants of the house most spied on by Italians should set a good example for viewers at home.