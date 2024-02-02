Fewer apps and more focus on voice commands

It's official: Google Driving Assist, Google Assistant Driving mode, will be permanently closed during February, as indicated by a new banner on the app's home screen. The banner, recently spotted by an AndroidPolice tipster, appears on the familiar home screen of Google Assistant's driving mode and clearly states The imminent end of the interface. However, it seems that it will not be completely eliminated, according to the latest updates shared by Google itself. According to the source certificates, it is now possible to delete it by simply clicking on the x button inside it. There is no additional information available in the banner, and no link to a more detailed explanation. Here's a follow-up shot.

Although there is no specific date, it is possible that the service will be closed as early as February 1, but it must be said that if this was the plan, the company would likely have started displaying the banner much earlier. Given that the signal only appears on the main drive mode screen, it's possible that other parts remain intact, for example the music controls, but this is just a hypothesis. The Google Assistant Driving Mode home screen can be launched by starting in-car navigation on Google Maps and then pressing the button with four squares in the bottom right corner, as described by Google on the Help page. This is the latest iteration of a series of changes to driving-optimized interfaces on Android, following the shutdown of the Android Auto smartphone UI and subsequent removal of the assistive driving control panel.

Update: Assisted driving mode doesn't go away