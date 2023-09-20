Back and forth between Conte and Schlein on immigration, Democratic policies. Guerini: “None of us would have shaken Salvini’s orders”

The M5s And this PD They fight over the issue Immigration. And they do it — most of all — through the mouths of leaders of both parties. The tension was opened by the sentence Giuseppe ConteThis is A House to house He argued that for the Dems “Unbiased Reception”. Dislike words Ellie Schlein: “He didn’t read ours Proposals, we look forward to seeing yours”, he promptly commented. A Question and answer Wednesday continued with several Democratic representatives returning to office and ready to remember the next former prime minister’s photo Matteo SalviniAt the time M5s-League governmentWhen they are approved Protection orders.

“I’m sorry that Conte took the time to criticize us – the PD manager for migration policies said, Pierfrancesco Majorino – Apparently, though, he didn’t read ours 7 propositions. He will understand that yes wrong. I call to inform him, don’t Useless Controversy”. Conte arrived Lampedusa After the visit, in recent days, by the Prime Minister Georgia Meloney and President of the European Commission Ursula van der Leyen.

The leader of the M5s, who met the island’s citizens and gathered to discuss the emergency, brushed aside jabs at the Democrats and pointed the finger at the prime minister: his policies had led to “disaster”. “failure”. The Five Star leader visited the hotspot, Favaloro docks, where migrants rescued by Italian boats arrive, and the “graveyard of small boats” abandoned after landing. “The government is a Clumsy approachOne Diplomatic strain It hurts us,” he said, because “what has to be done Tunisia And this LibyaBut with transit countries, it’s serious work when Meloni takes “perks.” Communication bubblesIt lasts for a day and then dissolves.”

In Lampedusa Conte attacked the government above all, but within Parliament His anti-Democratic rhetoric continued to float. Among the Dems, hope was their motivator Election campaign For them EuropeansLet’s vote together Law of proportionality In fact, it encourages parties to distance themselves and highlight their differences. Very strong words were spoken about Conte by the deputy Lorenzo GueriniThe leader of the reformist PD area, over time, sees Schlein’s plan to reach an agreement with the M5s with less enthusiasm: “Thanks we DifferentNone of us would have been swayed by me Salvini dictates. However, the Democratic Party is not for blind acceptance, but for governing the immigrant phenomenon.”