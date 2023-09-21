Portofino, the article is genuine and the bags are fake. Mayor Viakawa makes them disappear from his store: “I have removed them from sale, block the supplier”

Off with the bags Fake-Fendi, no Chanel clutch bag for 40 euros. Two days ago Done He wrote about the fake bags on sale in the Portofino mayor’s souvenir shop. Fortunately with Photographs and receipts, because imitations of designer labels no longer exist. For two days Matteo Viagawa denied they were fake, and on the third day he didn’t see them.

The day after the news, he tried to defend himself. Not forgery, the consignment is “a Artisan production” And the publication is a small “political attack” against him: “Someone may be angry with me for the story about the street dedicated to Berlusconi. They pointed it out to me, you know? Which side is the newspaper leaning towards? They are angry with me. It’s all a myth” But why make genuine bags disappear and fake?

Al Fatto had already done one Half confession: “No but they are not real, they are similar products made by an artisan…”. to Corriere della Sera Another half: “I have a trusted person, I don’t know what he does”, so he can sell everything. Fake bags. Again “She asks me about the bags. If there is I don’t even notice, I spend a maximum of two minutes in the morning at the store. The truth is, I haven’t been there for years.” But, Mayor, do you go there or don’t you go there for years? Why was he there that morning? If he wasn’t there, how could he not know?

The news is now spreading everywhere, there are people in the region He asks for resignationThe. In the 19th century, Viakawa tried a serious defense, but it seemed less and less credible. He asserts, “Some of the items on sale include: Clear craftsmanship; These are not fake products. It’s also true that some items, especially bags and grips, may have created some skepticism on the part of buyers, although obviously only an unwary person can be confused.”

“When the story hit the papers, I verified it myself,” he says. Oh, and finally, what Meyer found out In his own shop? That it’s better to make everything disappear. “I have requested and received that this item be removed from free sale and that I will no longer purchase parts from the supplier in question. This has already happened.” Because Meyer, at least as he understands this, is not ‘innocent’.