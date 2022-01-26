Ford Bronco, even Pope Francis has his own off-road vehicle

It was built with one purpose: to raise money for a charitable initiative in the United States. he is called Pope Francis Center First Edition , which is only one The unique and distinctive Ford Bronco, dedicated to Pope Francis . The off-road vehicle features a white finish and details inspired by the vehicle from the late 1970s, Accompany John Paul II on his trip to the United States . The Bronco will be sold tomorrow, Thursday, January 27, at a Barrett-Jackson Auction: Proceeds will go to the Society named after Pope Francis that cares for the homeless in Detroit.

Ford Bronco, this is Pope Francis

in 1979 Karol Wojtyla, then Pope John Paul II, visited the United States in a Ford Bronco It was specially adapted to allow the Pope to greet the faithful. After more than forty years, the American House has achieved Another special Ford Bronco dedicated to the Pope, this time to FrancisThis is a five-door model featuring Wimbledon white paint (same as the 79) and white alloy wheels. The name of the exhibition is “Pope Francis Center First Edition” in reference to the association Pope Francis Center in DetroitWhich deals with various charitable initiatives in the American city.

To complement the highly distinctive Bronco equipment, Rapid Red decals on the sides and bonnet, and signature silver-tone elements, such as the roll bar and the word “Bronco” on the front grille. inside of, The upholstery is black and white, with some red additions. Finally, many accessories Ford high performance parts that were applied to the sample, such as additional lights on the roof, additional pockets in the luggage compartment and solid fog lights.

A car to fight poverty in Detroit

The Bronco is made by Ford and Donata da David Fisher Jr., President of the Suburban Collection Holdings. The car will be sold tomorrow by Barrett-Jackson, and the proceeds will go to the Pope Francis Center in Detroit, with the goal of helping the homeless in the American city. The initiative is part of a broader program aimed at Solve Michigan’s Poverty Problem by 2030.

“The team and Father Timothy McCabe of the Pope Francis Center continually collaborated to share ideas on this project – explained Steve Gilmore, Head of Design for Ford’s Vehicle Customization Division – and the idea was: Add several references to the original 1966 Bronco and combine them with some modern touches from the Bronco First Edition“.

