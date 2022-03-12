Australia will also not send a team to the 2022 Universiade

In the wake of Britain’s official withdrawal from universities, Australia has also decided not to participate in the event.

We read in a press release:

Swimming Australia will not send a team to compete at the World University Games in Chengdu, China.

“Following the withdrawal of our partners from Pan Pacific USA Swimming and Canadian Swimming, the decision was made to seek alternative competition opportunities.

A team will now be selected to participate in the Australian Swimming Championships in May. He will compete in the United States National Championships in Irvine, California, in July.

“Swimming in Australia remains committed to both Australian and world college sport. We look forward to competing at the World Games again in the future.”

The last edition of the World University Games was held in Naples in 2019. Australia sent a team. Among the summoner was there Elijah Winnington, Gina Strauch, Daniel how And the Temple died.

Next version of FISU world university gamesfrom June 26 to July 7, 2022 in Chengdu, China. Universities is the largest international multi-sport event for student-athletes.

The biennial sporting event is inevitably linked to the current political and military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both countries will be in the games.

President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oleg Matitsyn, The Russian, currently “on vacation” for her involvement in a doping scandal. The matter was investigated and finally approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).Wada).

These factors, along with the fact that the games hosted by China, which is a benevolent country towards Russia, are pushing some countries to withdraw from the World University Games.