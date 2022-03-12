Mantra Fantasy Football, 5 players to avoid in the 29th round of the Italian Serie A

Fantasy Football Spell: 5 Players to Avoid in Round 29

so space 5 players to avoid in Mantra Fantasy Football in the 29th round of the Italian Serie A. Also keep an eye on the big names in attendance, some of them may fail on time next weekend. Here is the list from my editors Fantacalcio.it.

Nikola Maksimovich (Dd/DC) – Although it performs two roles, it will not be published on this day. In front of Atalanta, returning from a great performance with Leverkusen and scoring on Muriel, who seems to have found the best form, he could only commit disasters.

Luca Pellegrini (DS / E) – Candreva will move in his wing and it has never been easy to face him this season so far. He can face a distorted test and may be smitten with some unwanted boredom.

Adrien Tamese (M/C) – There will be much more to defend against Napoli than the inclusion, and therefore we expect grudges and not rewards from them. It can be very complicated and lead to a match ban for someone like him, and it is best not to involve him.

Piotr Zieliński (C/T) – He’s seriously risking starting from the bench, but even if he’s a regular starter, he’s definitely not in great shape. It appeared blurry in recent versions, if there are valid alternatives, you can also avoid posting it on this day.