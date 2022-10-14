October 15, 2022

Austin si prepara al GP degli USA con nuovi interventi

Austin prepares for the US Grand Prix with new interventions – Formula 1

Lorelei Reese October 15, 2022 2 min read

The 2022 Drivers’ World Championship was finally concluded after Max Verstappen’s victory in Japan, but the constructors’ title leaves little hope for Ferrari, which in any case has lost its chances of recovering completely with Red Bull. The Anglo-Austrian team could actually reach its target at the upcoming Grand Prix scheduled for United Stateon the Texas circuit in Austin. As has been pointed out a lot in recent months, the popularity of Formula One abroad has reached such a point that Circuit of the Americas Already registered run out For the final third round of the season, it will be tested after the controversy of the previous edition.

In this case, in fact, spectators objected to the obstacles created to reach the racetrack, both in terms of road traffic and the number of shuttle buses available to reach the stands. Prior to this year, President of COTA (Circus of the Americas) Bobby Epsteinemphasized the main interventions to solve these problems in an interview with SBJ. Specifically, in addition to adding a fifth lane of the highway, it will increase buses from 350 to 600, with stops near the entrance gates to the circuit capable of holding 25,000 people. Beyond that, the circuit itself will contain some More standsable to accommodate files 400,000 expected presence For the next weekend: “I don’t think we were ready for that before, because tickets sold out so early – Epstein said – This allowed us to focus on creating the fun part (stalls, kitchens, paddock clubs) and not only worry about producing stands and installing temporary structures. Things will be smoother. We had difficulties with food and drink. Our job is not to organize the match, but everything else, which is to give the fans the best possible experience. So we’re focusing on things like massive restaurant business, additional bands and entertainment, more shaded areas, improved walkways, and improved parking, all of which enhance the guest experience.”

In addition, Epstein wanted to highlight another important aspect of F1’s 10th anniversary on Circuit of the AmericasAnd this time it is linked to the agreements signed with the circus. During the same interview, the American director admitted that he thought of one racetrack sale Especially with the looming COVID-19 emergency, but with the growing popularity of F1 This hypothesis has officially disappeared.

