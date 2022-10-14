Jennifera Lamborghini says she is in crisis with her boyfriend, but before the live broadcast she was at her house

“You’re good,” Jennifera Lamborghini at GF VIP last night with the help of Signorini admitted to Antonino Spinalbese that she is in crisis with her boyfriend, she told the well-known hairstylist with whom a certain feeling was born. The video on Tik Tok that was shared before the livestream, frames her: She was at her boyfriend’s house.

Turn on notifications to receive updates Big Brother VIP 2022/2023

On last night’s episode of Big Brother VIPAnd the Antonino Spinalbes And the Geneva Lamborghini They have to talk from a distance. program after disqualification Who is the influencer? Try to get close to the former Belen e Gielle de DonnaBut without getting the desired results. The hairstylist didn’t seem to have forgotten the feeling a Lamborghini generated, so when Alfonso Signorini from the studio opened the call home, he secretly asked If there is any news in his love life. He learned that Their relationship was born a few months ago Will be in crisisbut shortly after in the studio, Giulia Salemi read a “tweet scoop” fit for a Lamborghini: “Before the episode she was at her boyfriend’s house.”

Live confrontation between Antonino and Geneva

Last night, the GF VIP Studio GF VIP Antonino was welcomed home by Jennifera Lamborghini: “Hi Ninni, I’m looking at you. You are having fun, in fact you are good. What did you do last night? Since we are friends, trust me‘ he said in a sarcastic tone, referring to the approaching Giaile di Dona the night before, in bed.I had to give her the giftAntonino replied before the conductor cut him off.Did you know that our Geneva is going through a bit of a crisis? “ Signorini said, causing him to instantly change his facial expression: “My fault? What a coincidence. You make me anxious. If I wanted to, I’d get out. But what happened?” replica.

At the time, Geneva took the floor: “Nino, you’re good, you’re good, you do”Then dig into Gael: “Since when is Jennifera Gielle called? But these are Freudian slips?” In reference to the errors of Antoninus, who often called Gael Ginevra.

Before the episode, Jennifera Lamborghini was at her boyfriend’s house

After the confrontation, Julia Salmi, who is responsible for reading viewers’ comments on Twitter, revealed the scoop. One of the tweets, in particular, caught his attention, and it relates to the story of Jennifera Lamborghini with Eduardo Casella. “Scoop, Geneva was at her boyfriend’s house today. Same house.” After seconds of silence, the influencer and singer responded with words that seemed to confirm the report: “Eh, well, what does this mean? .. Of course they are keen, eh, they look like investigators.”

In fact, the floor Which can be seen in a story shared some time ago by Edoardo Casella, listed among the stories in the evidence, is the same one behind Ginevra Lamborghini in the video posted to his social media profiles prior to last night’s livestream. And the details didn’t escape the most attentive fan.