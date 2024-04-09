Audi S3: with redesign, more power and a new differential

The network is expanding – After the appearance of the redesigned Audi A3 (from To learn more) The German company unveils the “medium” sports versionAudi S3,Waiting for the “top” RS3. It is scheduled to arrive at Italian dealers in May the prices Which starts from 55.950 euros For the Sportback and from 57,250 euros for the sedan.

More power and torque divider – TechnicallyAudi S3 The 2024 edition witnesses an increase in power And 310 A 333 CV, always supplied by a 2.0 four-cylinder turbo engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox in which the gearshift speed has been reduced by up to 50% according to the manufacturer. Power is sent to all four wheels. Another novelty is the system Torque divider Inherited from the RS3, which includes the adoption of a rear differential equipped with multi-plate electro-hydraulic clutches capable of Pair distribution between the rear wheels in a completely variable way. Adopting a sporty driving style, when cornering the system distributes torque between the rear wheels, increasing the traction on the wheel with greater grip, the one outside the track, preventing the onset of drift. understeer.

More muscle – LamAudi S3 It has also been updated stylistically and has become more aggressive, widening the frameless hexagonal grille and providing it with a specific matte black texture. What distinguishes the S models is the matte gray finish on the air inlets, mirror caps, side window moldings, side sill inserts and the redesigned extractor. The color range includes Vivid Green, Progressifo Red and Ascari Blue, while within the exclusive Audi personalization program you can opt for matte Daytona grey.

Dynamic signature – The light signature is also customizable, which is a first for AAudi S3 It offers four different types, which can be selected through the car's infotainment system. This happens thanks to a light matrix of 24 pixels arranged in three rows, allowing specific patterns to be generated by the daytime running lights placed at the top of the LEDs and the Matrix LED headlights.

Black dominates – insideAudi S3 The gear selector changes (which becomes similar to the one we see in the Q4 e-tron electric SUV), air vents, decorative fabric inserts and lighting. In particular, the Professional Ambient Lighting package adds five backlight elements that correspond to the front door panels, creating a stream of light that can be customized in 30 different colours. As for the rest, dark colors dominate, starting with the roof lining that highlights the steel pedals, the door sills with aluminum inserts and the illuminated S logo. The sports front seats have an integrated headrest and promise better lateral support: they are partially upholstered with material from recycled PET bottles and feature contrast stitching and an S logo on the backrests.