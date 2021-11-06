Carlos Sainz Jr., girlfriend, animals, curiosities and secrets of his physique

It’s not easy being the son of a two-time world champion and a three-time Dakar winner, but Carlos Sainz Jr He’s making his way out of his father’s shadow. In fact, from a young age, he preferred Formula 1 and was able to conquer his own seat very soon, making his debut at the age of 19 with Red Bull In which he stayed two and a half seasons, then one and a half with Renault and two with McLaren , so get a share Ferrari . Despite having only had a podium finish twice before arriving in Maranello, Sainz has always had the distinction of making the teams he has played in a quantum leap. In particular, in combination with Nico Hulkenberg, he led Renault from first to sixth and then to fourth in the constructors’ classification, while McLaren with him and Lando Norris climbed from sixth in 2018 (with Alonso and Waldron) to fourth. In 2019 and third in 2020, behind only Mercedes and Red Bull, Sainz scored too McLaren back on the podium After five years of absence thanks to third place at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. He’s taken to the podium three times already Second place in Monaco and third in Hungary and Russia. His teammate Charles Leclerc in 2021 has so far had one podium, but thanks to fourth place in the US Grand Prix, he has managed to overtake Sainz in the drivers’ standings: the Ferrari drivers are currently sixth and seventh, 5.5 between them. points. but Let’s get to know more about Carlos Sainz Jr. Browsing his private life too…