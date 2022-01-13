January 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

At the end of January with snow and frost as per tradition? Updates for Merla’s days speak for themselves! ILMETEO.it

Noah French January 13, 2022 3 min read

Weather: Late January with snow and frost according to tradition? Updates for Merla’s days speak for themselves!

Possible cold on Blackbird daysFrom a statistical and climatic point of view, January is considered the last The coldest time of the year Really traditional in many parts of Italy and from here The days of the black tiger“.

So far The Winter It was Fluctuations before the weather, Winters with long anticyclonic breaks and nothing but frost.
However, the actual winter may forcibly recede At the end of January And there are important messages in this regard.
The latest updates speak for themselves: A particular event affects the area just above the North Pole and can actually send the atmosphere to a tailspin. In technical terms it is called Stratwarming. The effects could affect not only Europe but also Italy by the end of the month, and according to the data we currently have, the hypothesis of frost and ice up to the plains should not be ruled out.

The turbulent period above the Arctic Circle continues: as we can see from the map below, one could unleash in the next few weeks Stratwarming: With this word, in meteorology, we refer to a paradoxical and radical Global warmingSlightly above the Arctic, in the order of 30 degrees Celsius on some days.
Once activated, this heating gradually expands towards the upper tropics Impact On top of that Polar vortex in about 2/4 weeks: The tropical region decreases immediately, in fact, is forced to decompose (polar vortex displacement) or split into at least 2-3 distinct minimums. (Split Part of the polar vortex), which travels towards the middle latitudes, causing cold waves to the heart of the old continent and hence to our country.
From a climatic point of view, between the end of January and the beginning of February, powerful frost waves have already struck Europe and Italy several times: there are many examples, including 1929, 1956, 1991, 2012 and 2018. .

See also  Murgia attacks Meloni: "How to sell gluten-free bread ..."

Hypothesis – There are still many days, but the big hemisphere-level maneuvers have already begun and may lay the groundwork for the end of January, Along with the days of the black tiger, Very interesting. Our focus is specifically on two key individuals: TheRussian-Siberian antagonism Aside from that and possible interaction Atlantic currents on the other hand. The first number is expected to be very dusty with values ​​below -25 ° C between the Scandinavian Peninsula and the Infinite Russian Steps. Well, thanks for breaking the polar vortex, Part of this icy lake It will flow towards Western Europe and then invest in Italy as well. Formation of hurricane cycles in an Possible combination Will explode In early February.
Will have to wait a little more for details … will definitely get a chance to talk about it again.

Stratwarming: Unusual and unexpected warming of the stratosphere above the North PoleStratwarming: Unusual and unexpected warming of the stratosphere above the North PoleHypothesis of frost waves in late JanuaryHypothesis of frost waves in late January

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

De Falco: “Those 45 Minutes to Avoid Assassination”

January 12, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

USA earthquake, 6.6 magnitude shock in Nikolsky, all details 3B Meteo

January 12, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Problem opening schools through Omigron, from Europe to the US

January 11, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Whoever is not vaccinated pays – time

January 13, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

At the end of January with snow and frost as per tradition? Updates for Merla’s days speak for themselves! ILMETEO.it

January 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Be careful because washing machines, dishwashers and dryers consume more energy due to a simple mistake that almost everyone makes

January 13, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

The news she received in despair

January 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese