Today is a special day for hope and commitment for the whole country. This year, the starting year is special. You all go back to the classroom. After many hardships, the resumption of schools is the clearest sign of a resumption of Italy. So President Sergio Matterella from Pizza Calabro for the school year opening ceremony.

It is still: “Now, thanks to vaccinations, school closures can no longer happen. Abandonment and exclusion of children involves the generous cooperation of teachers and their classmates. The expression of this solidarity creates a precious tradition.

He then adds: “Companies at various levels have collaborated to recruit, reopen adequate classrooms and schools. We need a strategic perspective with PNRR to have a more modern school. This is a smart and very profitable investment. The school is completely central. We need concrete commitments, adequate plans, and assumptions of responsibility. ”

On the vaccine: “Greater participation in the youth vaccination campaign needs attention. The school world has shown itself to be a major antiviral. The school is a strong barrier to the most destructive behaviors, and it makes the school a machine of social change. Wanted to go back with friends.

“There are moments when you feel like you’re at a crossroads.”Mattarella says. “The school needs to know how to maintain the special that can give so much to the community, but they need to have access to culture for everyone to emerge, otherwise unrevealed talents. – Head of State adds – It is written in our constitution. Culture, responsibility, knowledge and method are the resources that young people need to be heroes to you ”.