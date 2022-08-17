Artemis I’s journey to the moon has begun!

SLS missile (space launch systemNASA, the most powerful rocket ever built, 98 meters high, travels aboard a giant crawler, toward Launch Pad 39B at Cape Canaveral.
This is the rocket that will leave Earth on August 29, when it will be in Italy 14:33 (the launch window will be about two hours), and will leave Earth for the moon, as part of the mission Artemis I, which will lead the Orion capsule into normal satellite orbit. There will be no human crew on board, But three of the models.
delay. At 3:55 a.m. on August 17 (Italian time), the SLS began its journey that will take it from the High Bay 3 hangar, where it has been assembled and where all its parts have been checked, right up to launch. Compared to schedule, there was a two-hour delay due to a violent storm hitting Cape Canaveral: NASA technicians preferred to delay departure to prevent the rocket from being struck by lightning.
The best good weather. However, this is a form of caution, because if this happens in the next few days, no harm will be done: it would be better, in any case, if it did not, because eventually a series of checks is necessary that would cause in the occurrence of delays.
The flight will be 6.2 kilometers long and will last from 8 to 12 hours: the variance depends on various parameters, including temperature and wind, which should not exceed 70 kilometers per hour.[Aggiornamento delle 14:05 del 17 agosto 2022: il cingolato con a bordo lo Space Launch System ha completato il percorso e ha raggiunto la rampa di lancio dello Kennedy Space Center a Cape Canaveral]
