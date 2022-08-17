Artemis I’s journey to the moon has begun!

This is the rocket that will leave Earth on August 29, when it will be in Italy 14:33 (the launch window will be about two hours), and will leave Earth for the moon, as part of the mission Artemis I , which will lead the Orion capsule into normal satellite orbit. There will be no human crew on board, But three of the models .

delay. At 3:55 a.m. on August 17 (Italian time), the SLS began its journey that will take it from the High Bay 3 hangar, where it has been assembled and where all its parts have been checked, right up to launch. Compared to schedule, there was a two-hour delay due to a violent storm hitting Cape Canaveral: NASA technicians preferred to delay departure to prevent the rocket from being struck by lightning.

The best good weather. However, this is a form of caution, because if this happens in the next few days, no harm will be done: it would be better, in any case, if it did not, because eventually a series of checks is necessary that would cause in the occurrence of delays.

The flight will be 6.2 kilometers long and will last from 8 to 12 hours: the variance depends on various parameters, including temperature and wind, which should not exceed 70 kilometers per hour.

: il cingolato con a bordo lo Space Launch System ha completato il percorso e ha raggiunto la rampa di lancio dello Kennedy Space Center a Cape Canaveral]