August 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Artemis I's journey to the moon has begun!

Artemis I’s journey to the moon has begun!

Karen Hines August 17, 2022 2 min read

SLS missile (space launch systemNASA, the most powerful rocket ever built, 98 meters high, travels aboard a giant crawler, toward Launch Pad 39B at Cape Canaveral.

This is the rocket that will leave Earth on August 29, when it will be in Italy 14:33 (the launch window will be about two hours), and will leave Earth for the moon, as part of the mission Artemis I, which will lead the Orion capsule into normal satellite orbit. There will be no human crew on board, But three of the models.

delay. At 3:55 a.m. on August 17 (Italian time), the SLS began its journey that will take it from the High Bay 3 hangar, where it has been assembled and where all its parts have been checked, right up to launch. Compared to schedule, there was a two-hour delay due to a violent storm hitting Cape Canaveral: NASA technicians preferred to delay departure to prevent the rocket from being struck by lightning.

The best good weather. However, this is a form of caution, because if this happens in the next few days, no harm will be done: it would be better, in any case, if it did not, because eventually a series of checks is necessary that would cause in the occurrence of delays.

The flight will be 6.2 kilometers long and will last from 8 to 12 hours: the variance depends on various parameters, including temperature and wind, which should not exceed 70 kilometers per hour.

[Aggiornamento delle 14:05 del 17 agosto 2022: il cingolato con a bordo lo Space Launch System ha completato il percorso e ha raggiunto la rampa di lancio dello Kennedy Space Center a Cape Canaveral]

See also  In the coming hours, snow and rain fell at night in many areas. All risk areas »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Cultivation in Space: The launch of the first greenhouse is scheduled for the spring of 2023

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The days are getting longer for these reasons: expert interpretations

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

I photographed a cosmic dance of two colliding galaxies – space and astronomy

August 16, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Calabria, hospitals without doctors: Governor enlists 500 Cuban specialists

August 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fashion giant in Casamassima park

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Mariasole Pollio: Everyone wants to kiss her like this

August 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Artemis I’s journey to the moon has begun!

August 17, 2022 Karen Hines