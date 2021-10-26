IAC2021, Italy strengthens its spatial ties

Dubai is once again the stage for the world of space. After cutting the ribbon that marked yesterday the start of the 72nd International Astronautical Conference, today’s busy program of events confirms that the preparation of the IAC is also an opportunity for space agencies to strengthen old alliances and forge new ones.

Italy is also the center of these spatial networks. The President of the Italian Space Agency, Giorgio Saccuccia, met today with the CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency, Marc Ceres. After visiting the ASI platform which accompanied Luxembourg’s Economy Minister Franz Vayot on a short journey through the main stages of Italian space exploration, the two agencies signed a cooperation agreement between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Italy in the field of space.

The document aims to promote cooperation through projects of mutual interest, from the sustainable use of space resources to science and technology, and even industrial applications.

There are also several bilateral meetings planned for the Italian delegation during the five-day event organized by the International Aeronautics Federation. Today was the turn of the meeting with the Indian Space Agency, which saw the ASI Chair discuss with Isro President K. Sivan about possible future cooperation between the two agencies. Other bilateral and bilateral appointments will follow in the coming days until the closing of the IAC on Friday 29 October.

Finally, also in this edition of the IAC, Italian spatial excellence is displayed through different platforms illustrating the technological, scientific and industrial capabilities of our country in the space sector.