Announced at Call of Duty HQ, it is the centerpiece of the entire series, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

In recent days, there have been rumors of a big announcement related to the Call of Duty series that would have been the talk of the Internet, an announcement that materialized in a post on the official blog of the American publisher, published 24 hours before the official introduction of the American publisher. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Going forward, the Call of Duty series will have a hub called Call of Duty HQ. From here it will be possible to access all chapters of the series and the various contents that will be published gradually, the first being Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone and the following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty home

Modern Warfare III logo

“Starting with Modern Warfare II and Warzone, and then with Modern Warfare III and beyond, players will be able to manage all their content in one place, which we called Call of Duty HQ, making it easier for them to choose the games and modes they want to play,” we can. To read in the post.

It appears that Call of Duty HQ’s goal is to ramp up Activision’s efforts to turn the franchise into a blockbuster live servicewith new content and chapters to be collected in the new platform.

The fact that it was chosen to launch before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 makes sense, given we’re talking about the former direct sequel of Call of Duty released in the previous year (usually the mini-series sparse), which will allow you to keep purchased or unlocked items in Modern Warfare 2 that will start their campaign right from the end of the previous year. In short, these are two games that are strongly intertwined with each other.

It remains to be seen how Activision wants to handle the series going forward: will it stick with annual launches? Or will it release single modes as additional content for the different chapters? we will see. In the meantime, we’re waiting to see what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will look like and what it will offer.

It remains to be seen if Call of Duty HQ will host some or all of the classic Call of Duty games.