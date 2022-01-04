CD Projekt Red denied rumors about patch 1.5 and DLC – Nerd4.life

Radek Grabowski, Global PR Director for Red Projekt CDcategorically denied indiscretion Related to patch 1.5 and DLC contents for Cyberpunk 2077 movie, brandishing everything as wrong. In fact, doubts were present, given that it all started with 4Chan, but the fact that it was Forbes’ Paul Tassie who picked up the leak gives credit for it all.

As you can read, Grabowski didn’t waste many words to describe the entire story as pure fiction. So there are no details about downloadable content, patches and Netflix anime, just a design created by someone who craves action. Too bad, because some of the details were also interesting, such as those about the new content, those in the new New Game Plus mode, those about setting up the first expansion and everything else.

It must be said that the throat is not very deep can also have something true, at least involuntarily, because it actually used some community desires and a little justification (the release of the patch is expected to be preceded by some streaming event) to pack its fake. However, it is better to wait for the official confirmation from the Polish developer, who should soon reveal all the details patch 1.5The next generation console update and the future of Cyberpunk 2077.