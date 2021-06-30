Andreas Seppi ends his trip against Dennis Kudla – OA Sport

1 hour and 32 minutes for American Dennis Kudla to defeat Andreas Seppi, which consequently ends in the second round its trip to Wimbledon in 2021. Net score, a 6-2 6-4 6-2 This sends the 28-year-old to number 114 in the world for the challenge Novak Djokovic Friday, presumably in central court. The result achieved, in any case, will allow South Tyrol to absolutely easily maintain a position among the top 100 in the ATP rating.

The challenge starts off poorly for Seppi, who almost immediately finds himself under two breaks. Blue fails to make itself particularly assertive towards his opponent, who often manages to find depth and, in general, a good level of tennis on this surface. 6-2 It’s almost a natural result, although in the last game the Italian found himself at 0-30 without realizing it.

Kudla is already threatening to run away again in the first half of the second set, but only this time will keep Seppi at least until 2-2, when he has to drop serve to 15. The American plays the match, who admits a little something (15-30 on 3- 2, then 30 even in 5-4), but his opponent never leaves a chance. Score 6-4.

The start of the third set was much more difficult, because if it is true that the native of Kiev (but who arrived in the United States when he was one year old) breaks immediately, then it is also true that Seppi recovers immediately. However, a disastrous game from South Tyrol, between errors and double faults, which once again offers an advantage in the hands of Kudla, And the American does not give in to him until the end.

In all statistics, the American is better: 55%-58% with the first players on the field, 64%-75% of points the first won, 35%-59% with the second, 22-29 against 27-28. Account gainers are error free, and even on the net they are better (54%-78%).

